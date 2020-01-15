Midsummer Mozart to Return to Noontime Concerts

Traditionally, the Midsummer Mozart Festival has used Noontime Concerts as a platform for preview recitals prior to the summer festival itself. Because this is a landmark year in music history, programming will be different. While plans for the summer have not yet been announced, the participating musicians will visit Noontime Concerts for a Midwinter Beethoven Festival program.
The performance will be given by the Midsummer Mozart Festival Chamber Players led by Festival Concertmaster Robin Hansen on violin. The other participating musicians will be violinist Ani Bukujian, violist Liz Prior, cellist Eric Gaenslen, and pianist Paul Schrage. In honor of the occasion, all selections will be by Ludwig van Beethoven. Schrage will give a solo performance of his Opus 110 piano sonata in E-flat major and will accompany Gaenslen in a performance of the WoO 46 set of variations on the duet “Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen” (for men who feel love) from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 620 opera The Magic Flute. The four string players will conclude the program with a performance of the Opus 127 quartet in A minor.
Like all Noontime Concerts offerings, this performance will take place in the sanctuary of Old Saint Mary’s Cathedral, beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4. The cathedral is located at 660 California Street, on the northeast corner of Grant Street. There is no charge for admission, but this concert series relies heavily on donations to continue offering its weekly programs.
