Post-Epiphany Music at Church of the Advent

The next Sunday service at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King to feature resident choir Schola Adventus will be the Solemn Evensong & Benediction for the second Sunday after Epiphany. The Officiant will be Father John Porter, and the music for the service has been selected by Director of Music Paul Ellison. The music for the Preces versicles and responses will be by William Smith. The composer for the “Magnificat” and “Nunc dimitis” canticles will be Herbert Sumsion. The setting of the “Tantum ergo” hymn will be by Déodat de Séverac. In addition Schola Adventus will sing Herbert Howells’ hymn “O Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem,” composed in 1941. Ellison will play the processional and recessional organ music, compositions by Johann Sebastian Bach and Harold Darke, respectively.
The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. The service will begin at 4 p.m. this coming Sunday, January 19. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454.
