The Bleeding Edge: 1/13/2020

The pace is picking up at the Center for New Music, which will be offering three distinct and distinctive concerts over the three days of the weekend. That leaves only three other events (one of which is not a concert), all of which will also be taking place over the weekend. Specifics are as follows:
Saturday, January 18, 4 p.m., San Francisco Public Library: In place of his usual LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert on Thursday evening, Rent Romus will lead a trio for this special free performance. Working with composer Heikki Koskinen, Romus has created Manala, an original suite of music that weaves the elements of jazz together with neo-traditional Finnish music, and free improvisation. The suite is based on Finnish literary sources, including The Kalevala, a nineteenth-century work of epic poetry compiled by Elias Lönnrot, and shamanic traditions of Finno-Ugric folklore. Romus will play alto saxophone, flutes of different sizes, and percussion; and Koskinen will contribute on tenor recorder and e-trumpet. The trio will be completed by David Samas on percussion and vocals. This free concert will take place at the Library’s Richmond Branch, located at 351 9th Avenue.
Saturday, January 18, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The jazz club! series on Saturday nights will present a Jazz in the Neighborhood Guaranteed Fair Wage Fund date. Playing a six-string electric bass, Michael Wilcox will lead a trio whose other members are Sheldon Brown on saxophone and Bryan Bowman on drums. Tenor saxophonist Sonny Rollins led a similar trio early in his career, and Wilcox’ trio is continuing that tradition. There will be a $20 cover charge for this event. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
Sunday, January 19, 2 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: The second Bird & Beckett event of the weekend is not a concert. Instead, it is a “requiem” memorializing street peddler, artist, and poet Steve Dalachinsky, a legendary figure of the New York loft world who died of a brain hemorrhage this past September 15. His death took place shortly after he had attended an afternoon performance by the Sun Ra Arkestra. The event will be two hours of remembrances that will combine reading texts and performing music. Participants will include Jessica Loos, Tate Swindell, Clark Coolidge, Neeli Cherkovski, Bernard Meisler, John Held, Jokie Wilson, Victoria Brill, Marina Lazzara, Walter Earl, and Donald Robinson.
