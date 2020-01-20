The Bleeding Edge: 1/20/2020

Things are definitely back up to speed out on the bleeding edge. Once again, the one venue whose events have already been announced is the Center for New Music, which will offer another week of concerts on three consecutive days, this time Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Readers should also be reminded that The Living Earth Show concert for Wednesday has been rescheduled and will take place on May 8. Specifics for the remaining events this week are as follows:
Thursday, January 23, 7:30 p.m., 945 ArtSpace: 945 ArtSpace is a new joint project initiated collectively by Asian Improv aRts, Lenora Lee Dance, API Cultural Center, and the Chinatown Community Development Center. The purpose of the effort is to provide a dedicated venue for artists and cultural activists to work in the intimate setting of a community-based storefront. The inaugural concert will be a jazz duo performance by pianist Vijay Iyer and saxophonist Hafez Modirzadeh.
Tickets are being sold in advance through Eventbrite for $25 and will be sold at the door for $35. 945 ArtSpace is located in Chinatown at 945 Clay Street, near the southeast corner of Clay Street. This venue has very limited seating. Those wishing to attend are advised to arrive by 7 p.m., which is when the doors will open.
Thursday, January 23, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): Following last week’s “interruption,” the LSG Creative Music Series will continue with a two-set program on improvisations. Both sets will feature guitarist Mika Pontecorvo, supplementing his performances with electronics. The first will be a solo performance of “Performative Atmospheric Architectures.” The second set will be taken by the Diaspora Foci trio, in which Pontecorvo adds percussion to his instrumental contributions. He will be joined by percussionist Mark Pino and Jaroba on winds supplemented by percussion. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, January 24, 9 p.m., Gray Area Art and Technology: I tend not to follow Gray Area very closely, primarily because most of their events have more to do with “making the club scene” than with attentive listening. However, it appears that the venue will be presenting electronic music innovator Moritz von Oswald in what is basically a concert setting (which Gray Area calls a “seated performance”). The title of the show von Oswald will present is Akklamation, which serves as an investigation into the future of rhythmic structures, timbral architecture, and an exploration of the psycho-physical effects of repetition. He will lead a trio, whose other members will be Cullen Miller and Kit Clayton.
The Gray Area Art And Technology Theater is located in the Mission at 2665 Mission Street. General admission will be $20 at the door. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Gray Area event page. Those of all ages will be admitted. Doors will open at 8 p.m.
Sunday, January 26, 4 p.m., Chez Hanny: It has been well over a year since the house concerts of jazz hosted by Frank Hanny were on my radar. This concert will mark the return of Spanish pianist and composer Marta Sánchez, currently based in New York City. She will lead a quartet whose other members are saxophonists Roman Filiu (alto) and Raffi Garabedian (tenor) with rhythm provided by Miles Wick on bass and Evan Hughes on drums. For those not yet aware of this series, here is my version of the “ground rules” harvested from the home page for the Jazz Chez Hanny Web site:
Each event has a recommended donation, currently $20. All of the money goes to the musicians, and donations can only be made in cash. The events usually consist of two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend should bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and, as a result, reservations are strongly recommended. Reservations are placed through an electronic mail address. Mail messages received after noon on the day of a performance are unlikely to be seen until after the show is over, and cancellations should be given at least 24 hours advance notice. Finally, volunteer efforts for cleaning up after the show and moving furniture to accommodate both players and listeners is always appreciated.
The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
Monday, January 27, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: The end-of-month Monday Make-Out will follow the usual three-set format. The opening set will be a duo improvisation by Jonathan Kay on saxophone and Jordan Glenn on drums. In the second set pianist Ruthie Dineen will lead her Ruthie Dineen Group in modern jazz selections. Modern jazz mixed in with a bit of rock is also the genre from Dave Slusser’s Lost Plant, led by Slusser performing on both winds and keyboards. He will be joined by two guitarists, Len Paterson and Steve Clarke, and Thomas Scandura on drums.
