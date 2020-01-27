The Bleeding Edge: 1/27/2020

Most of this week’s events have already been taken into account. That includes the end-of-month Monday Make-Out tonight, which was announced a week ago, three consecutive concerts at the Center for New Music on the last two nights of January and the first night of February, and the Dirt and Copper performance, which will also take place on the first night of February. That leaves only two other events, both taking place at familiar venues. Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, January 30, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week’s two-set program of improvisations in the LSG Creative Music Series will focus on electronics. The first set will be taken by Mit Darm, a collaborative duo that brings Suki O’Kane’s work with electronic gear together with Edward Schocker’s skills in getting innovative sonorities out of glass and the Japanese free reed shō. The second set will present electronic improvisations based on another duo performance, this one bringing drummer John Hanes together with Steve Adams on reeds. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Friday, January 31, 9 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: Every February Chicago percussionist Kahil El’Zabar celebrates Black History Month with a tour of his Ethnic Heritage Ensemble. His approach to jazz is deeply rooted in four centuries of African-American experience and rooted more deeply still in the cultures and histories of a range of African cultures from which hundreds of thousands of people were abducted, brought in chains, and held in slavery. For three of the last four years, Bird & Beckett has been the first stop on this group’s tour. This year El’Zabar will be joined by Corey Wilkes on trumpet and Alex Harding on baritone saxophone. There will be a sliding scale cover charge between $20 and $40 for this event. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
