DjangoSphere to Return to Bird & Beckett

The DjangoSphere duo of Howard Alden and Kit Eakle (from the Bird & Beckett event page for this concert)
DjangoSphere is the duo that brings seven-string guitarist Howard Alden together with violinist Kit Eakle. The latter is well known as a historian of the violin in jazz; and one of the major highlights of that historical record involves the partnership of gypsy guitarist Django Reinhardt with the violinist Stéphane Grappelli. The two of them founded the Quintette du Hot Club de France, which was one of the first all-string jazz bands, while Grappelli has been proclaimed “the grandfather of jazz violinists.” As might be expected, the return of DjangoSphere to Bird & Beckett Books and Records will involve considerable exploration of Reinhardt’s music, but expect that Thelonious Monk will receive comparable attention.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. this coming Thursday, February 6. There will be a $20 cover charge. However, there will also be a sliding scale to accommodate those with limited finances. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART.
No comments:
Post a Comment