The Bleeding Edge: 2/10/2020

This week will be much quieter than its predecessor. Readers may recall from last week’s article that Earplay will begin its 35th season tonight. Otherwise, most of this week’s action will be taking place at the Center for New Music with performances on February 13, 14, and 17. That leaves only two additional events to report, one of which is a “usual suspect” (and, as they say, the other one isn’t). Specifics are as follows:
Thursday, February 13, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): The Pontecorvos are returning to the LSG Creative Music Series. Bassist Elijah will play in both of the sets planned for the evening. In the opening set he will perform in the Voi! Maa! combo created by his father Mika. Mika will provide vocals, as well as playing guitar, flute, and electronics. The other members of the group are Kersti Abrams (alto saxophone, flutes, and percussion) and percussionist Mark Pino. Elijah and Pino will return for the second set as two members of the Us2 Trio. The remaining member of the trio is Jack Hertz on electronics. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Sunday, February 16, 7 p.m., Armory Club: This offering may not bleed; but the spirit is certainly willing! The Armory Club describes any event that it hosts as “a night of revelry with the right amount of kink.” In this case the kink will come from the performance of shibari, which is basically a Japanese form of bondage art. On this occasion the shibari performers will be Jack Hammer XL and Bealzebabe (names that are definitely in the Armory Club spirit). What makes this a “bleeding edge” event is that these performances will be accompanied by modular synthesizers. The program was planned as the third edition of the FM+1 Mystery Event, organized by synthesizer players Phuturo and Franck Martin. For this performance they will be joined by normalien, also on modular synthesizer.
The Armory Club is located at the north end of the Mission at 1799 Mission Street, on the northeast corner of 14th Street. There will be no charge for admission, but a donation will definitely be appreciated to support the performers. The recommended donation amount is between $10 and $20. Doors will open at 6 p.m.; and, as might be guessed, only those aged 21 and older will be admitted.
