All April Davies Events are Cancelled or Postponed

Due to an extension of the Public Health Order prohibiting gatherings of 100 or more persons to slow the spread of COVID-19, the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) has decided either to cancel or to postpone all events at Davies Symphony Hall taking place through the end of the month of April. The list of cancelled events has been updated as follows:
- March 15: a concert by the SFS Youth Orchestra featuring the music of Benjamin Britten
- March 17: a flute recital by James Galway
- March 22: a screening of Buster Keaton’s silent classic The General with music provided by organist Cameron Carpenter
- March 22: a piano recital by Hélène Grimaud
- April 4: the Meet the Orchestra event in the Music for Families series featuring the SFS Youth Orchestra
- April 4: the evening performance of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 243 setting of the Magnificat canticle presented by the SFS Chorus
- April 11: the Pure Yanni concert
- April 19: the visit by the Chineke! Orchestra conducted by Stewart Goodyear
- April 23–25: the next Beethoven250 SFS concert featuring a performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 67 (fifth) symphony in C minor
In addition there is now a list of concerts that will be rescheduled. When any of them will take place has not yet been finalized. When a new date has been determined for a concert, ticket holders will be contacted with specific information; and they are asked to hold their tickets until they hear from SFS. The list of concerts to be rescheduled is as follows:
- March 27: An Evening with Bernadette Peters
- April 5: Yefim Bronfman’s Beethoven250 piano recital
- April 16–18: the SFS concert conducted by Teddy Abrams presenting the West Coast premiere of Mason Bates’ “Philharmonia Fantastique,” composed for the 25-minute animated film “Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra”
- April 24–25: the Lineage SoundBox program curated by Julia Bullock
- April 26: the Chamber Music Concert Series program entitled Murder & Myths
- April 28: the duo recital by cellist Gautier Capuçon and pianist Yuja Wang
- April 30: the SFS concert conducted by Michael Morgan, including the Open Rehearsal in the morning the the full concert in the evening
The same options apply to those already holding tickets:
- Tickets may be exchanged for any future performance in the current season; and all exchange fees will be waived.
- Tickets may be exchanged for a gift certificate, which can be used at any time.
- Those who choose to donate their tickets will be entitled to a tax deduction for the total ticket value.
- Any ticket may be exchanged for its full refund value.
Again, those requiring assistance for any of these options may get in touch with Patron Services, which may be reached by telephoning the Box Office at 415-864-6000 or by electronic mail. One can also visit the Box Office, on the south side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, for assistance. Patron Services hours are the same as those of the Box Office, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
No comments:
Post a Comment