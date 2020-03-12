Further News about SFS COVID-19 Cancellations

Yesterday, as part of continuing efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus (coronavirus), Mayor London N. Breed issued a follow-up to her Friday announcement cancelling public performances, events, and gatherings at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center. Her new directive is a Public Health Order prohibiting all large group events of 1000 or more persons. As of this writing, that prohibition will remain in force through March 25.
This will have further impact on concert programs to be presented by the San Francisco Symphony, which will now have to be cancelled. That list of programs will include three already covered by the Friday announcement and two additional offerings:
- March 12–14: the SFS concert conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with Gautier Capuçon as guest soloist
- March 15: a concert by the SFS Youth Orchestra featuring the music of Benjamin Britten
- March 17: a flute recital by James Galway
- March 22: a screening of Buster Keaton’s silent classic The General with music provided by organist Cameron Carpenter
- March 22: a piano recital by Hélène Grimaud
The same options apply to those already holding tickets:
- Tickets may be exchanged for any future performance in the current season; and all exchange fees will be waived.
- Tickets may be exchanged for a gift certificate, which can be used at any time.
- Those who choose to donate their tickets will be entitled to a tax deduction for the total ticket value.
- Any ticket may be exchanged for its full refund value.
Again, those requiring assistance for any of these options may get in touch with Patron Services, which may be reached by telephoning the Box Office at 415-864-6000 or by electronic mail. One can also visit the Box Office, on the south side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, for assistance. Patron Services hours are the same as those of the Box Office, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
In addition, travel restrictions, concert cancellations, and venue closures in New York and throughout Europe have made it impossible for SFS to travel at this time. As a result, the tour, which included performances at New York’s Carnegie Hall and fourteen concerts in ten cities across Europe between March 21 and April 7, has been cancelled. In addition to the announcements from City Hall, SFS is responding to directives from the the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, as well as the travel restrictions announced last night by President Donald Trump.
