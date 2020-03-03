Outsound Presents: March, 2020

It has been a while since I have written one of these monthly summaries, but it looks like I now have the resources to account for all of the Outsound Presents offerings. Yesterday’s Bleeding Edge observed that there would only be a SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concert this week on Sunday; and, as of this writing, there is still no information about any plans for the usual LSG Creative Music Series concert at the Luggage Store Gallery (LSG) this coming Thursday. Nevertheless, information is now available for all remaining Thursdays in March; and there will also be a second SIMM Series concert.
For those in need of reminding, SIMM Series concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evenings. The venue is the Musicians Union Hall, located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
The LSG Creative Music Series concerts usually begin at (or close to) 8 p.m. on Thursdays. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is usually on the sliding scale between $8 and $15. In general, the LSG Series provides opportunities for the full diversity of approaches to improvisation. Specific details for the month following this Sunday’s concert will be given in chronological order as follows:
Thursday, March 12: This program will consist of two solo improvisation sets. The first will be taken by Jordan Perry on guitar. The second will be a percussion set performed by Jordan Glenn.
Thursday, March 19: This concert will depart from usual expectations in a variety of interesting ways. The first of the two sets will be taken by foreignfire, an a cappella vocal quartet that specializes in semi-improvised chant. Their “scores” are based on original poetry and book art.
They will be followed by the M-KAT Ensemble, another group whose name is taken from the initials of the players (but not particularly systematically). The hyphen suggests that drummer Mark Pino is the group’s leader. Following the ordering of the group’s name, the other players are Kersti Abrams, playing both saxophones and flutes of different sizes, Andrew Joron on theremin, and Thomas Harrison Jr. on bass guitar. The performance itself will celebrate the release of the group’s CD Eight Durations.
Sunday, March 22: This will also be a two-set program. The first set will be taken by E. Doctor Smith’s Feat of Clay. Little information has been provided; but Smith will lead a quartet whose other members are Eric Dahlman, Edo Castro Woodhouse, and Peter Mckibben. The second set will be a solo performance by vocalist Eki Shola providing self-accompaniment on keyboards and/or electronics.
Thursday, March 26: As was reported yesterday, Bill Noertker will begin the month with his latest visit to a SIMM Series concert. He will conclude the month in the first of the two sets at LSG, playing both electric bass and prepared electric bass, supplemented with pedal input. He will be complemented by Mark Oi playing electric guitar and prepared electric guitar, again supplemented with pedals. They will be joined by Bethany Schwarz working with electronics, and the trio as a whole calls itself noOisc.
The second set will be taken by the Echo’s Bones woodwind trio. Each member plays a collection of instruments from a distinct wind family. Amber Lamprecht alternates between oboe and cor anglais. Sheldon Brown plays both clarinet and bass clarinet. Joseph Noble plays flute, alto flute, and bass flute.
