Pro Arts to Stream “Quarantine Edition” Events

Normally I do not write about events at the Pro Arts Gallery & COMMONS, because it is based in Oakland; and I do my best to confine myself to the San Francisco city limits. However, as those following this site since the initial cancellation of all public performances, events, and gatherings at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center on March 7 know, city limits do not signify in cyberspace. It thus seems appropriate to call attention to the Pro Arts Series Quarantine Edition of programs that will be presented through the Pro Arts YouTube Channel.
The series was conceived to merge experimental and punk sensibilities with performance art, film screenings, artist talks and special events that foster community engagement and mutual-aid. It was launched on April 2, and artists are invited to submit sample material before they can be scheduled for performance. I only found out about the series today through one of the performers whose work I have been following. The current stage of the series is planned to continue through June 30.
Tomorrow’s offering will begin streaming at 7 PM. There will be four sets of adventurous offerings, many of which can be found on this side of the Bay at venues such as the Canessa Gallery and the Luggage Store Gallery:
- The opening set will be taken by Iranian-American multidisciplinary artist Sholeh Asgary, who develops installations that involve different combinations of sculpture, painting, and sound; her sound compositions have been released through the Cutty Strange Records label.
- Asgary will be followed by Robbie Martin, who performs as Fluorescent Grey. He has been working in electronic and experimental music for almost 25 years and is planning to release both modern classical and ambient recordings later this year. Technically, he has been working with physical modeling synthesis; and his esthetics seem incline to psychedelia.
- Derek Gedalecia has given a variety of duo performances with like-minded musicians. As a soloist he performs as Headboggle. His solo sets involve unfolding soundscapes controlled through electronic keyboards.
- The final set will be taken by Michael Daddona, performing as Malocculsion. He is a performance artist working with both acoustic and visual media. Much of his work involves inquiries into the nature of the social world.
There will be a charge of $6 for admission to the Pro Arts YouTube Channel for this program. Tickets may be purchased online through an Eventbrite event page. The performance will begin tomorrow, May 28, at 7 p.m.; and it is expected to last until about 10 p.m.
