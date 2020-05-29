“Veteran” Performer Needs Better Pitch

courtesy of Play MPE
One of the online reviews of Suzanna Ross’ new album describes her as “the veteran NYC jazz and cabaret performer.” The album has the coy title is Bewitched*, the asterisk pointing to a “footnote” at the bottom of the album cover, which reads “not bothered not bewildered.” Ross herself produced the album in conjunction with Gregory Toroian.
Those that take their jazz seriously will probably find this a frustrating offering. The cardinal sin is the failure to give the names of the members of the jazz trio that provides Ross’ instrumental backup. In the same vein none of the composers for the fifteen tracks on the album are acknowledged. I suppose cabaret-goers are not perturbed by such matters, but that negligence will not go down well with more attentive listeners.
Mind you, those listeners will probably encounter more serious difficulties. Foremost among them is Ross’ sense of pitch, which runs the gamut from extremely casual to downright sloppy. Her command of French for several of the tracks (including, of all things, “Over the Rainbow”) is much better. Perhaps she feels that French cabaret singers are allow a lack of focus where pitch is concerned. I would respectfully disagree with that premise and will try to forget about this recent release as quickly as possible.
