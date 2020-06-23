SFS To Stream Live MTT Tribute

Collage of guest artists (courtesy of SFS)
Before the cancellation of all public performances, events, and gatherings at the San Francisco War Memorial & Performing Arts Center, June 28 had been scheduled to mark the final concert to be conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas (MTT) in his tenure at Music Director of the San Francisco Symphony (SFS). Instead, SFS has been maintaining the MTT25 playlist on its YouTube Web site for a 25-day celebration of MTT’s 25-year tenure. This will conclude on June 28 with MTT25: An Online Tribute Event for Michael Tilson Thomas.
This will be an hour-long program hosted by two famed vocalists, Audra McDonald and Susan Graham. The event will feature many musical contributions and tributes by an array of distinguished guest artists, notable figures in and outside of music, world premiere performances, and special contributions by SFS musicians and the SFS Chorus. Guests will include Yo-Yo Ma, Renée Fleming, Julia Bullock, Measha Brueggergosman, Bonnie Raitt, and Lars Ulrich.
The event itself will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 28. It will be found at that time on the MTT25 playlist. This live video stream will be offered free of charge.
