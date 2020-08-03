Andrew Lloyd Webber Has a Reality Moment?

This just in from SyFyWire:
Finally, after seemingly everyone and their furry feline got catty over the oddball CGI adaptation of famed musical Cats, the man behind the original is coughing up a hairball in the film’s general direction.
Andrew Lloyd Webber, speaking to The Sunday Times (via Deadline), had some harsh words — and interesting logic — for the film flop. “The problem with the film was that Tom Hooper decided that he didn’t want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show,” Webber said. “The whole thing was ridiculous.”
Has Webber had a major breakthrough? Might he extrapolate his reasoning to admit that the original show was just as ridiculous. Enquiring minds want to know!
