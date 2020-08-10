The Bleeding Edge: 8/10/2020

Suki O’Kane performing with her percussion gear (from the BayImproviser Web page for this week’s performance)
As was the case last week, I have only one event to report. As expected, this will be a live stream; but it is likely to be significantly further from the beaten patch than last week’s live stream from the Center for New Music. This week’s offering will be a duo performance by two musicians whose names are likely to be familiar to Bleeding Edge readers. Tim Perkis will present a new composition entitled “Hard to Read.” As usual, he will be working with electronics and real-time software. He will be joined by Suki O’Kane on bass drum supplemented with electronics. The program will also include “Surprised by Sin,” scored for bass drum, “liberation texts,” and hand-held projections.
The performances of these two pieces will take place at Shapeshifters Cinema in Oakland. It will begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, and last for about one hour. Viewers are invited to watch the YouTube live stream of the entire performance.
