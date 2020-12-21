Jenkins-Dresher-Eckert Project Rescheduled

Joel Davel and Paul Dresher performing on their instruments (courtesy of the Paul Dresher Ensemble)
Readers may recall that the premiere performances of Breathing at the Boundaries, originally scheduled for exactly a month ago, were postponed in mid-November when COVID-19 cases were on the rise. This was a full-evening work created by the Margaret Jenkins Dance Company with text and narrative structure provided by Rinde Eckert and Michael Palmer. The music for this piece was composed by Paul Dresher with Joel Davel and will be performed by the Dresher|Davel Invented Instrument Duo, joined by vocalist Eckert, who will be playing accordion. The duration of the work will be about 55 minutes.
The premiere has now been rescheduled as a live-stream for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29. Those wishing to attend should visit the RSVP Web page to provide name and electronic mail address. Through that address the attendee will be provided with all the information needed to view the live performance in an electronic mail message. The Web page also includes a hyperlinked electronic mail address for those with any further questions.
