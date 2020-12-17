PBO Plans some Fun with GFH

Readers probably know by now that this Saturday evening American Bach Soloists will present their annual performance of Messiah, the HWV 56 oratorio by George Frideric Handel (GFH) on YouTube, complete with downloadable scores for both instrumentalists and vocalists and the many technical luxuries of a YouTube user interface. However, the event will be preceded tomorrow by a briefer (and less serious) account of Handel and his music by the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra (PBO) & Chorale. The 2020/VIRTUAL Salon Series will continue with a twenty-minute event entitled “Messiah: Shaken, not stirred.”
Music Director Richard Egarr has decided to draw upon a few highlights from HWV 56 to share a little bit of holiday fun and cheekiness. Mind you, I am not sure that anyone can be cheekier than Robert Wilson, who staged a performance of “Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion” that required tenor Richard Croft to dance a soft-shoe with the actor Max Harris looking for all the world like Edward Gorey. (The two of them were joined by a frolicsome dancing Christmas tree.)
Nevertheless, I am sure that Egarr will have a fair share of tricks of his own. He has certainly recruited some impressive soloists. He will share harpsichord work with David Belkovski and fortepiano performances with Alexandra Nepomnyashchaya. In addition, tenor Andrew Tortise will also be found behind a piano keyboard; and Anthony Romaniuk will contribute from an organ console. The other participating vocalists will be soprano Stefanie True, countertenor Reginald Mobley, and bass Joshua Bloom.
The entire affair will be a video lasting twenty minutes (as already mentioned), edited by Tal Skloot of Tritone Media. The Web page for the Series includes hyperlinks for watching the video on either YouTube or Facebook. There are also hyperlinks for both the program of the music to be performed and photographs of all of the previously cited performers.
