LCCE to Premiere “Socially-Distanced” Concerto

Violinist Hrabba Atladottir (from the LCCE event page for the concert being announced)
Readers may recall that Long Distance Call, the program originally scheduled for performance by the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) this coming Monday, was rescheduled for performance on May 3. By way of compensation, LCCE has added a special performance of another “long distance” work, which will take place at the beginning of next month. Local composer Mark Winges has written “Spun Light,” a “distanced concerto” for violin and a quintet consisting of flute (Stacey Pelinka doubling on alto flute), viola (Phyllis Kamrin), cello (Leighton Fong), bass (Michel Taddei), and piano (Allegra Chapman, doubling on toy piano). The violin soloist will be Hrabba Atladottir.
Social distancing was achieved by having all performers record their respective parts individually. While Atladottir is well known to Bay Area concert performances, she recorded her part in Reykjavík, capital of her native Iceland. Her recording engineer was Ólafur Elíasson, while all the other parts were recorded by Jeff Kolhede at the 25th Street Studios in Oakland. Kolhede was then responsible for mixing all of this content to create a chamber music variation of the concerto form with a decidedly different take on how musicians collaborate. The performance of this three-movement composition will then be supplemented with video created by Guðrun Olafsdottir in Reykjavík and Taylor Joshua Rankin, who was responsible for the final mix.
The world premiere of this concerto will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 8. There will be no charge for admission. The streaming site has not yet been finalized. However, once it has been created, a hyperlink will be added to the event page for this performance on the LCCE Web site.
