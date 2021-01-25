LCCE to Provide Music for Two New Animations

Having announced this past Saturday that the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE) would premiere a new concerto by Mark Winges at the beginning of next month, LCCE has announced another new performance, which will take place this coming Thursday. This will be a live-stream from the Anne E. Pitzer Center as part of the Noon Concert series at the University of California at Davis. The program will premiere two new animations by Maria Fong, each intended to accompany music to be performed by LCCE cellist Leighton Fong.
The first of these was created for a performance of Craig Walsh’s “Pipeline Burst Cache,” which he composed for solo cello and tape. The second also involves a solo cello performance, Peter Tornyai’s “fiori sfiorati.” Fong will also perform a duo with violist Matilda Hofman entitled “Pas de Deux,” composed by Ross Bauer. He will conclude the program by performing the second piano trio composed by Melinda Wagner, given the title “Romanze with Faux Variations.” He will be joined by Anna Presler on violin and Allegra Chapman on piano.
This will be a 55-minute concert, beginning at 12:05 p.m. this Thursday, January 28. There will be no charge for admission. The program will be live-streamed through the UC Davis Music YouTube channel.
