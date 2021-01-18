SFP Updates in February

Last week San Francisco Performances (SFP) announced the cancellation of all February performances in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines and the continued restrictions on public gatherings. As of this writing, none of these events have been rescheduled. The cancellation of the Great Artists Series recital by pianist Beatrice Rana and violinists Renaud Capuçon was previously reported about a month ago. The other cancellations are as follows:
- Thursday, February 4: The Great Artists Series solo recital by violinist Midori
- Sunday, February 7: The Piano Series recital by David Greilsammer
- Saturday, February 20: The Art of Song recital by mezzo Angelika Kirchschlager accompanied by pianist Julius Drake
- Saturday, February 27: The previously rescheduled Guitar Series recital by David Russell
Once again, the options for those holding tickets for these cancelled events are as follows:
- Apply the value of the tickets towards another single performance in the current season.
- Make a tax-deductible donation of the value of the tickets to SFP.
- Apply the value of the tickets toward a gift certificate.
- Request a refund.
