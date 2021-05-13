Eleonor Sandresky to Celebrate Flower Moon

Poster design for this month’s Lunar Landscapes program (from the Eventbrite event page)
This month’s installment of Eleonor Sandresky’s Lunar Landscapes concert series will celebrate the Flower Moon. This moon reflects the blooming of all our work through the winter and the beginning of spring. It welcomes warmer weather and longer days that nourish all that we have been growing.
This month’s special guest will be filmmaker Erika Suderburg. Sandresky partnered with her to create a new piece entitled “These Iron Words,” which will be given its premiere performance. This is planned to be the first in series of films that Sandresky and Suderburg will be making jointly. Sandresky will also give the world premiere performance of Jack van Zandt’s “Painted Night.” Finally, Philip Glass will again be included on the program, this time with the fifth of the solo piano études he has composed.
The performance will begin at 6 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Wednesday, May 26. Admission is $10, and payment can be processed through an Eventbrite event page. Once the processing is complete, electronic mail will be sent providing the URL for connection to the video stream of this performance. Subscriptions are also available as part of membership, with membership fees of $5, $10, and $15 per month.
