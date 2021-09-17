SFRV Announces 17th Season for 2021–2022

Early this month, Don Scott Carpenter, Music Director of San Francisco Renaissance Voices (SFRV), announced that the 2021–2022 season would be presented in memory of former Executive Director J. Jeff Badger. Four events have been planned, each of which will take place in a different venue; and only two of them will require the purchase of tickets. A Web page is now in place to summarize the entire season, including hyperlinks to Eventbrite event pages where necessary. Those hyperlinks will be attached to the date-and-time information in the following summary of events, all of which will take place on a Saturday:
October 23, 2 p.m., Marina Green - West: The City of San Francisco will be presenting a Renaissance Faire up on Marina Green, and SFRV will be one of the participants. They will contribute to the spirit of the occasions with a repertoire of madrigals. This setting will also provide the opportunity for the audience to engage with the singers and players contributing to the performance. Renaissance attire will certainly enhance the spirit of the occasion, but it is not obligatory. More important will be to enjoy the spirit of the music from picnic blankets and lawn chairs. Registration is required; and, because there is no charge for attendance, donations will be appreciated. These can be processed through Eventbrite using the above hyperlink.
December 18, 4 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Incarnation: This will be a traditional program of Lessons and Carols based on the original service first held in King’s College Chapel at Cambridge University. In addition to familiar carols, SFRV will perform motets by Tomás Luis de Victoria, Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina, and Jacobus Gallus (also known as Jacob Handl). The program will also be distinguished by the world premiere performance of a composition by A. Douglas Biggs, which has not yet been given a title. The church is located in the Sunset at 1750 29th Avenue, just north of Noriega Street.
February 26, 7:30 p.m., Most Holy Redeemer Church: The title of this program will be A Choral Renaissance. It will survey composers from England (such as William Byrd), Italy (Palestrina again), and Spain (Cristobal de Morales). This will be SFRV’s seventeenth season, and the program has been prepared to highlight many of the significant performances that were given during the first sixteen years. The church is located in the Castro at 100 Diamond Street on the southwest corner of Eighteenth Street.
April 23, 7:30 p.m., Lakeside Presbyterian Church: The title of the final program will be Renaissance Song. It will feature three vocalists, sopranos Christine Brandes and Liesl McPherrin and countertenor Kyle Tingzon. The instrumentalists will be Steven Lehning on gamba, Paul Holmes Morton on lute, and Carpenter at the keyboard. The featured composers will be John Dowland and Luca Marenzio. However, there will also be a performance of “Four Elizabethan Songs” by David Ashley White, currently teaching at the University of Houston. Finally, Lehning and Morton will present some duos with their respective instruments. The Church is located near the campus of San Francisco State University at 201 Eucalyptus Drive on the southwest corner of Nineteenth Avenue.
