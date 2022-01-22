Chanticleer to Stream from Minneapolis

Members of the Cantus vocal ensemble hosting a visit from Chanticleer (from the Cantus home page)
In 2016 Chanticleer joined forces with the all-male a cappella ensemble Cantus, based in Minneapolis. That sold-out concert was so memorable that Cantus will host a second performance at the end of this month. As was the case during the first event, the two ensembles will first perform separately and then join forces for a richly diverse repertoire.
Program details have not yet been released; but, on the basis of the composers whose names have been cited, there will be considerable breadth to the repertoire. The offerings will reach back at least as far as Claudio Monteverdi, and the nineteenth century will be represented at least by Antonín Dvořák. More recent composers will include Franz Biebl, Melissa Dunphy, and Craig Hella Johnson.
The performance will take place in Orchestra Hall in Minneapolis at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 30. Fortunately, Bay Area followers of Chanticleer performances will be able to “attend” this concert through a livestream. Since Minneapolis is on Central Standard Time, here in the Bay Area the performance will begin at 1 p.m. Admission will be on a pay-what-you-can basis, with a suggested price of $34. Cantus has created a Web page for the purchase of tickets for on-line access.
No comments:
Post a Comment