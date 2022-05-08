LCCE to Present Rescheduled Program

Percussionist Loren Mach, featured soloist in “I prefer living in color” (photograph by Vivian Sachs, courtesy of LCCE)
Readers may recall that, at the beginning of this year, the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble opted to reschedule its January program, Living in Color, given the impact of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. That rescheduled performance will take place later this month. The title of the program was inspired by Sarah Gibson’s “I prefer living in color,” scored for percussion and ensemble, which won the 2019 Left Coast Compositions Competition.
The remainder of the program will reflect both recent compositions and those from earlier in the twentieth century. The older of these works dates from 1915. “La Fontaine d’Aréthuse” (the fountain of Arethusa) is the first movement in a suite by Karol Szymanowski scored for violin and piano. The other composition from this period is Gabriel Fauré’s only piano trio, his Opus 120, which was first performed in 1923. Szymanowski’s mythic evocation will be paired with a more recent suite by John Luther Adams, Three Canticles of the Birds. The other recent works on the program will be “The 3 G’s” by Kenji Bunch and Errolyn Wallen’s “Dervish.”
The rescheduled date for the San Francisco performance will be Monday, May 23. It will begin at 7:30 p.m.; and the venue will still be the Noe Valley Ministry, located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street, a short walk from the trolley stop at 24th Street and Church Street. Tickets are being sold for $30 with a $10 rate for students. A Web page has been created for purchasing both categories of tickets.
