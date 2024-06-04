Chez Hanny: Quartet for the Second June Concert

Craig Handy leading a quartet at Mr. Tipple’s Recording Studio (photograph by Jay Bordeleau, from an SF Classical Voice article by Andrew Gilbert, March 7, 2022)
The second of this month’s Chez Hanny performances will present the Craig Handy Quartet. Those that have followed this site for some time may recall that Handy played tenor saxophone, flute, and bass clarinet for Conrad Herwig’s album, The Latin Side of Mingus. Rhythm for his multi-instrumental skills at Chez Hanny will be provided by pianist Matt Clark, David Ewell on string bass, and drummer Akira Tana, who last visited Chez Hanny for its second June concert.
Readers should know by now that the show will begin at Chez Hanny at 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. As always, the venue will be Hanny’s house at 1300 Silver Avenue, with the performance taking place in the downstairs rumpus room. Those planning to attend should think about having cash for a preferred donation of $25. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred and may be made by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com. To avoid spam filtering, the Subject line should include “jazz,” “Chez Hanny,” or “concert.”
