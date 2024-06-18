Coming to Omni: Two New Videos in Two Days

Duo guitarists Dariusz Kupiński and Ewa Jabłczyńska (photograph provided by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
As was announced last week, the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts has been releasing a series of six videos of performances by Irina Kulikova on a weekly basis on Wednesday mornings. It turns out that this will be a “bonus week,” since Thursday will see the release of a second video. This one will present the Kupinski Guitar Duo (Dariusz Kupiński and Ewa Jabłczyńska), last seen on the video released last month in which those two guitarists joined Marcin Dylla in a three-guitar arrangement of the “Concierto de Aranjuez” by the Spanish composer Joaquín Rodrigo. As in the past, both of these videos will be released at 10 a.m. on their respective dates. Program specifics are as follows:
June 19: This will be another video produced in association with The Romero Sessions, which has accumulated its own video library. As might be guessed, the guitar was made by Pepe Romero (this time Guitar No. 259); and the performance was filmed at The Romero Shop in Los Angeles. For this new release Kulikova will play “Lagrima,” composed by Francesco Tárrega.
June 20: Once again, the Kupiński Duo will focus its attention on arrangements. This time, however, the video “source music” will be piano compositions by Frédéric Chopin. They will consist of mazurkas (which tended to be the composer’s shortest pieces), waltzes, and nocturnes (likely to be the most ambitious subjects for arrangement). The program will then conclude with a fantasy duet for the two guitars, composed by Fernando Sor (Opus 54b) in 1833.
No comments:
Post a Comment