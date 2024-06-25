Kulikova’s Fourth Omni Video in Los Angeles

Poster showing the full schedule for Irina Kulikova’s videos for The Romero Sessions
Tomorrow morning the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will release its fourth video to be produced in association with The Romero Sessions presenting solo performances by guitarist Irina Kulikova. Once again, the performance was filmed at Pepe Romero’s The Guitar Shop in Los Angeles, where Kulikova played one of his instruments (Guitar No. 203). This week the selection will, again, be “short and sweet,” although I have noticed that different guitarists tend to play it at different tempos.
“Asturias” was originally composed for piano by Isaac Albéniz. It served as the prelude for a his three-movement suite Chants d'Espagne (songs of Spain). It was subsequently arranged for guitar are Francisco Tárrega and may well be one of the most frequently encountered selections on guitar recital programs (if not on the program itself, then as an encore)!
This video will be released tomorrow morning, Wednesday, June 26, at 10 a.m. The YouTube Web page has already been created. The video was captured by Gary and Jenny San Angel. Since this particular guitar is at Romero’s store, it is worth noting that it is available for purchase; and a Web page has been created for those interested.
