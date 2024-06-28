Noe Music: Benefit to Celebrate New Piano

Poster showing the three pianists that will perform on the new Noe Music instrument (from the Web page for online ticket purchasing)
This September, prior to the regular season, Noe Music will hold a special event to celebrate the upgrading of their piano. The Steinway Model B that has served this recital series for many years will be replaced by a Steinway Model D Concert Grand Piano. This upgrade will be featured by a special benefit concert, which will include performances by three pianists: Stephen Prutsman, Elizabeth Joy Roe, and Jeffrey LaDeur. Program specifics have not yet been announced. However, the selections will be sure to highlight the qualities of the new instrument, which include a wider tonal spectrum (due to fewer crossing strings), raw power (to sustain the vigor of any pianist), and the effortless singing quality that makes the instrument so special.
This event will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 19. It is expected to last about two hours. General admission will be $100 with a special $150 rate for reserved seating in the first few rows. The performance will be preceded by champagne, which will be served at 7 p.m. For those that do not already know, the venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located in Noe Valley (of course) at 1021 Sanchez Street, just south of 23rd Street. ThunderTix has created a Web page for online ticket purchasing.
