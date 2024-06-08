Other Minds to Present Recital by Adam Tendler

Adam Tendler performing on a Fazioli grand piano during a multimedia recital (photograph by Jan Gates, from the Other Minds event page for his performance next month)
In a little over a month’s time, Other Minds will host a solo piano recital by Adam Tendler. I have been following Tendler’s work since my Examiner.com days, when I first encountered him in an Old First Concerts recital at Old First Presbyterian Church in August of 2011. Since that time I have done my best to follow his work, including the recording of Franz Liszt’s Harmonies poétiques et religieuses (poetic and religious harmonies), which he shared with Jenny Lin. Most recently, both he and Lin contributed to the celebration of Philip Glass’ 85th birthday presented by San Francisco Performances in November of 2022.
His next program, Inheritances, will be devoted entirely to new works by commissioned composers Devonté Hynes, Nico Muhly, Laurie Anderson, inti figgis-vizueta, Pamela Z, Ted Hearne, Angélica Negrón, Christopher Cerrone, Marcos Balter, Missy Mazzoli, Darian Donovan Thomas, Sarah Kirkland Snider, Scott Wollschleger, Mary Prescott, Timo Andres, and John Glover. This “embarrassment of riches” came about after the unexpected death of his father. The led to an inheritance that was delivered to him as a wad of cash in a parking lot.
This recital will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17. The venue will be the Brava Theater, which is located in the Mission at 2781 24th Street. Tickets are on a sliding scale with three “rungs” of $20, $40, and $60. They may be purchased online through an Eventbrite event page.
