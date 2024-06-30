Venue and Dates Set for Other Minds Festival

The full plans for the Other Minds (OM) Festival 28 have not yet been finalized. However, since it will be taking place in September, which is the month in which most of the concert series are launched for the new season, it seems prudent to let readers know about the dates sooner rather than later. The venue will be the Brava Theater, located in the Mission at 2781 24th Street. (For those familiar with the area, it is a few blocks to the east of the Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery.) All concerts will begin at 8 p.m. with panel discussions beginning at 7 p.m.
Yarn/Wire musicians Russell Greenberg, Laura Berger, Julia Den Boer, and Sae Hashimoto (from the quartet’s Web site)
Specific information about ticketing has not yet been posted on the OM Web page for upcoming events. However, some of the programming has been made available to OM subscribers. Here is what is currently known:
- Wednesday, September 25, and Thursday, September 26: There will be two opportunities to listen to the world premiere performance of “The Cello Quartet” by Trimpin. His approach to composition is frequently algorithmic, often resulting in complex rhythmic counterpoint. However, he almost never uses electronic sounds, leaving it to instrumentalists to realize the results of his compositional efforts.
- Friday, September 27: This will probably be a three-set program. One of those sets will be taken by Annea Lockwood, who will perform with Nate Wooley. Another will be a solo set by Jan Martin Smørdal, whose primary instrument is the guitar. The final set will be taken by Yarn/Wire, a quartet consisting of two pianists (Laura Barger and Julia Den Boer) and two percussionists (Russell Greenberg and Sae Hashimoto).
- Saturday, September 28: The full program is still being finalized, but one of the sets will be a duo performances by percussionist Marshall Trammell and Hafez Modirzadeh on saxophone.
Further information will appear on this site as it is released!
