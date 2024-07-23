Alberto Mesirca: A New OMNI On-Location Video

Guitarist Alberto Mesirca (courtesy of the Omni Foundation)
This Sunday the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will release a new video of a performance by guitarist Alberto Mesirca. The location for this new OMNI On-Location video will be Italy. More specifically, Mesirca will be performing in the Santuario della Madonna de Caravaggio, located in the town of Franzolo, which is in the province of Treviso. The program will consist of two compositions from two decidedly different centuries.
The earlier composer will be Francesco Canova Da Milano, and the music can be found in the 1565 Castelfranco Veneto Lute Manuscript. “La compagna” is one of many works collected under the title Fantasia Ness. The second offering was composed by the Serbian-born American guitarist Dušan Bogdanović. “Primo Ricercare su la Compagna” is the first of the three works in his 1998 publication Three Ricercars. It was dedicated to Mesirca.
As usual, this video will be streamed through the Omni Foundation YouTube channel. The Web page for viewing has already been created. Availability will begin at 10 a.m. this coming Sunday, July 28.
