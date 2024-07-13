SFCS to Bring Mendelssohn Oratorio to Davies

“Banner” for the concert being discussed (from its City Box Office Web page)
In a little less than a month’s time, the San Francisco Choral Society (SFCS) will continue its 35th anniversary celebrations with its annual Summer Festival Chorus performance in Davies Symphony Hall. This year’s program will be devoted to a single composition, Felix Mendelssohn’s Opus 70 Elijah oratorio, the best known of his three works in that genre. The performance will involve a debut collaboration with the San Francisco Girls Chorus, and instrumental accompaniment will be provided by the California Chamber Symphony. The vocal soloists will be soprano Michelle Rice, mezzo Courtney Miller (making her SFCS debut), tenor Brian Thorsett, and bass Eugene Brancoveanu. Artistic Director Robert Geary will conduct.
There will be only one performance, which will begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, in Davies Symphony Hall, on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and Grove Street. Tickets prices are $50, $66, and $81; and they may be purchased through a City Box Office Web page. As usual, that Web page includes a “map” showing which tickets are available in which sections. Tickets are available for seniors and students at a 10% discount.
No comments:
Post a Comment