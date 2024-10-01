Concerts at the Cadillac: Christie Aida

Christie Aida performing with the Free Press quartet (from the Free Press home page)
The next Concerts at the Cadillac program will feature vocalist Christie Aida, who has made a reputation through the extent of her vocal range. She will be accompanied by the Free Press quartet in which Alex Spoto will alternate between violin and guitar. Rhythm will be provided by Dave Michael on percussion, bassist Fernando Rodriguez, and Billy White on a variety of keyboards.
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 11. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
