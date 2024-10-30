Omni to Present Latest “Mini” Video this Morning

Guitarist Eric Wang, the latest Midweek Melodies solo recitalist (photograph courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
This morning will see the latest release of a new video in the Midweek Melodies series of performances produced by OMNI on-Location. For those that do not already know, these are relatively short recitals, which are usually less than fifteen minutes in duration. Today’s guitarist will be Eric Wang, who is currently studying with Meng Su, a name likely to be familiar to those following performances by the Beijing Guitar Duo. His program will consist of two selections: Giulio Regondi’s “‘Nocturne’ Reverie” and “Appassionata” by Ronaldo Miranda. This video will become available at 10 a.m. this morning (Wednesday, October 30). The YouTube Web page has already been created.
