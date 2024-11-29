Center for New Music: December, 2024

It appears that I have not written a preview article focused entirely on the Center for New Music since this past September! Furthermore, I have already accounted for the beginning of next month in this week’s Bleeding Edge article, since December begins on a Sunday. As might be guessed, this will be a quiet month; and I have only two articles to add, both of which will be taking place next week. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. As usual dates below are hyperlinked to an Eventbrite event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Sunday, December 1, 7:30 p.m.: This is the previously reported An Evening of Electro-Acoustic Improvisation to be performed by Phillip Greenlief, Scott Amendola, and Thomas Dimuzio.
Cruel Diagnosis performing “Vestigial Mythology” (from the YouTube Web page for her official music video)
Thursday, December 5, 7:30 p.m.: Vocalist Cruel Diagonals will visit from Los Angeles to promote her latest release. Calcite was conceived to explore the simultaneity of an ancient mythos intertwined with an imagined future where life will no longer thrive on Earth. The composition was inspired by the limestone and basalt formations of Southern California’s varied desert, coastal and chaparral ecosystems.
Saturday, December 7, noon: This month’s installment of G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S will take place earlier than usual, hopefully to avoid conflict with shopping plans. The event will still offer the usual opportunity to enjoy vegan pancakes while listening to “bleeding edge” music. General admission remains $10 with a $6 rate for members and students. Music programming is scheduled to conclude by 2 p.m. Gourmet vegan pancakes will be served without any charge other than admission. The contributing performers and composers Head Boggle Rewakening Banipulations, Tarantula Princess vs Holographic TV Static, Queens of Space (OR), Old Million Eye n’ his pals, and Nurse Betty.
