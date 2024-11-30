Choices for December 14 and 15, 2024

December tends to be the month when almost all performances are related to one religious holiday or another. However, the offerings for this particular weekend will involve a blend of the secular with the sacred. Attentive listeners will be able to choose between one or the other for each of the two days. Specifics are as follows:event page)
Saturday, December 14, 2 p.m., San Francisco Public Library (SFPL), Main Branch: The Aurora Mandolin Orchestra has been a presence in the Bay Area for almost 100 years. As might be guessed, the ensemble specializes in plucked instruments (mandolin, mandola, and mandocello); but it also includes guitar, bass, accordion, flute, and percussion. Their repertoire could not be more diverse, including European melodies, folk songs, popular “oldies,” recent compositions, and selections from musicals, movie soundtracks and opera. They will perform with guest artist soprano Maria Fassio Pignati. The performance will take place in Koret Auditorium; and (as is usually the case) there will be no charge for admission. For those that do not yet know, the Main Branch is located in the Civic Center at 100 Larkin Street, across the park from City Hall.
Saturday, December 14, 4 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Incarnation: Sunset Music and Arts will present its annual Holiday Concert program performed by the San Francisco Youth Chorus. This is an after-school chorus of nearly 150 youngsters led by Artistic Director Katherine Gerber. The program has not yet been finalized, nor has the selection of those youngsters that will participate in the concert. Once again, admission will be by donation with a suggested amount of between $15 and $35 per family. The church is located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street; and those seeking further information are invited to call 415-564-2324.
Sunday, December 15, 11 a.m., Church of the Advent of Christ the King: On the third Sunday of every month, the ordinary of the Mass is sung by the resident ensemble Schola Adventus. This month’s selection will be the Mass for Five Voices by William Byrd. The venue is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454. For those planning to drive, free parking will be available in the gravel lot behind the church on Hickory Street.
Sunday, December 15, 4 p.m., St. Mark’s Lutheran Church: San Francisco Choral Artists will begin its new season with a program entitled Christmas on the Edge: Voices from the Pacific Rim. This is likely to be the most non-standard holiday event of the season. The most familiar selections will probably be those from the United States; but the other contributing countries will be (in alphabetical order) Australia, Canada, Chile, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, the Philippines, and Russia. As always, contributors to the program will be Composer-in-Residence Theo Popov and Composer-Not-in-Residence Patricia Julien. Most readers probably know by now that this church is located at 1111 O’Farrell Lutheran Church, just west of Franklin Street. General admission will be $35 with a $30 for seniors and $15 for those under the age of fifteen.
Sunday, December 15, 4 p.m., Chez Hanny: The first Chez Hanny program of the month will be performed by the Joe Warner Trio. Warner will lead from the piano, performing with Tarus Mateen on bass and drummer Marvin “Smitty” Smith. As many readers probably know by now the “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman. Those attending are invited to bring something for the potluck, which takes place at the set break; and, of course, at the end of the show, help with cleanup[ and furniture moving is always appreciated.
No comments:
Post a Comment