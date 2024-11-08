Choices for November 17, 2024

Hopefully, readers will be aware by now that we are about to enter the first “busy weekend” of the new season. Where the following weekend is concerned, however, it appears that choices will be limited to Sunday. However, the only real choice will be the overlap of events at 4 p.m., which will be preceded earlier in the day with this month’s Third Sunday Series Mass Setting at the Church of the Advent of Christ the King. Specifics are as follows:
11 a.m., Church of the Advent of Christ the King: This month’s Mass setting at Church of the Advent will be the Opus 83 “Missa Brevis” by Josef Rheinberger, which will be led by Director of Music Dr. Paul Ellison. As is always the case at this venue, the movements of the composition will be interleaved with the prayers and readings that are part of the Sunday service. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. This is an inclusive parish of the Episcopal Church in the Anglo-Catholic tradition. Those wishing further information may call 415-431-0454. For those planning to drive, free parking will be available in the gravel lot behind the church on Hickory Street.
4 p.m., Chez Hanny: The first Chez Hanny program of the month will be performed by GX3. This is the name of the trio led by Giulio Xavier Cetto, who plays both acoustic and electric bass. Cetto last performed at Chez Hanny a little less than a month ago, on October 13. For his return, he will play acoustic bass to lead a trio, whose other members will be pianist Morgan Harrison and Miles Turk on drums.
The “house” for this house concert is located at 1300 Silver Avenue. This is best reached by public transportation by taking the Muni 44 bus going east from Glen Park Station. For those thinking of driving, parking tends to be available on Silver Avenue, Silliman Street, one block south of Silver, and Holyoke Street, which connects Silver and Silliman.
Balourdet Quartet members Justin DeFilippis, Russell Houston, Angela Bae, and Benjamin Zannoni (from the Noe Music event page for this performance)
4 p.m., Noe Valley Ministry: Noe Music Mainstage will present the Balourdet Quartet, whose members are violinists Angela Bae and Justin DeFilippis, Benjamin Zannoni on viola, and cellist Russell Houston. This will be their San Francisco debut, following up on spending the week at Stanford University for the Emerging String Quartet Program. Program specifics have not yet been announced.
This event is expected to last about two hours. General admission will be $45 with a special $60 rate for reserved seating in the first few rows. Students will be admitted for $15. A Web page has been created for ordering tickets online.
No comments:
Post a Comment