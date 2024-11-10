NACUSAsf Returns to Sunset Music and Arts

Poster design for this year’s NACUSAsf concert (from its Eventbrite Web page)
To paraphrase the libretto for Porgy and Bess by DuBose Heyward and Ira Gershwin, news from Sunset Music and Arts seems to be “a sometime thing.” Nevertheless, there are signs that the annual concert of new works composed under the auspices of the San Francisco chapter of the National Association of Composers/USA (NACUSAsf) seems to have established a niche for itself in the calendar for programs presented by Sunset Music and Arts. The composers for this year’s program will present music for mixed ensembles of flute (Jessie Nucho), cello (Victoria Ehrlich), piano (Paul Dab), and soprano (Sarita Cannon). As of this writing, those composers will be Dinah Bianchi, Monica Chew, I’lana Cotton, Brian Field, Douglas Ovens, Alex Shapira, Allen Shearer, and Davide Verotta.
As was the case last year, this performance will take place in the Sunset district at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, located at 1750 29th Avenue, about halfway between Moraga Street and Noriega Street. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 23. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission with a $20 rate for students and seniors. Because the demand tends to be high, advance purchase is highly advised. Tickets may be purchased online through Eventbrite. Further information may be obtained by calling 415-564-2324.
