SFJAZZ: December, 2024

The better part of this month will be devoted to Holidays at SFJAZZ performances. Fortunately, these will include options at the Joe Henderson Lab; and it will probably be the case that not all (if any) of those options will venture into “seasonal repertoire!” For those that do not (yet?) know, the SFJAZZ Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street, where the main entrance doors are located. Performance dates, times, and hyperlinks for purchasing tickets are as follows:
Saturday, December 7, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 8, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Huntertones is a group with a repertoire that blends jazz, funk, rock, and soul. Leadership seems to be shared among saxophonist Dan White, trumpeter Jon Lampley, and trombonist Chris Ott. If we are to believe the photograph on the Web page, the entire ensemble is a sextet; but further details about personnel have not yet been released.
Guitarist and vocalist George Cole (from the SFJAZZ event page for his performances this month)
Friday, December 20, and Saturday, December 21, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, December 22, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.: Guitarist and vocalist George Cole will give his own account of tracks from Nat King Cole’s 1960 album The Magic of Christmas. He will lead a trio whose other instruments are piano and bass. However, the performers of those instruments have not yet been named.
