The Bleeding Edge: 11/11/2024

All previously reported events for this week will be taking place at The Lab on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday; specifics for the remaining events, which will take place on those same days of the week, are as follows:
Thursday, November 14, Gray Area Art and Technology, 7 p.m.: The program will be an evening of experimental electronic music produced by Lusine, Arms and Sleepers, and Yppah. For those that have not previously visited the venue, it is located at 2665 Mission Street, between 22nd Street and 23rd Street. Gray Area has created a Web page for advance ticket purchases for $29.68. Admission at the door will be $35.18.
Thursday, November 14, Peacock Lounge, 8 p.m.: This will be the usual three-hour show consisting of four sets. The opening (or possibly closing) set will be taken by James Goode, who makes his music through tape manipulation and electronics. Each of the remaining three sets is associated with one of the usual cryptic names: lucie R., Newcomer Can’t Swim, and Rot Diet.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be between $5 and $15, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
Friday, November 15, Medicine for Nightmares, 7 p.m.: Mystery School is the duo of saxophonists Phillip Greenlief and David Boyce, the latter being the host of the weekly Other Dimensions in Sound series on Friday evenings. As always, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. There is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Poster design of Joyce Todd McBride (left) with her Dream Kitchen colleagues (from the BayImproviser Web page for this performance)
Saturday, November 16, Bird & Beckett Books and Records, 8:30 p.m.: Dream Kitchen is a local jazz ensemble led by pianist and composer Joyce Todd McBride. This will be a quartet performance, whose other members will be saxophonist Jeff Kaszubinski, Todd Larson on bass, and drummer Jeff Pera. As regular readers probably know by now, Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station that serves both BART and Muni. Admission will be the usual $20 cover charge, payable by Venmo or in cash. Given the limited space of the venue, reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 415-586-3733. The phone will be answered during regular store hours, which are between noon and 6 p.m. on Tuesday through Sunday. This performance will also be live-streamed through a hyperlink on the Bird & Beckett Web page while the show is in progress.
