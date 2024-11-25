The Bleeding Edge: 11/25/2024

As might be guessed, this will be very quiet week on the Bleeding Edge. There are only two events to report, both of which will take places after Thanksgiving Day. It will probably be no surprise that both of them involve “usual suspects!”
Saxophonist Francis Wong (from the BayImproviser Web page for his coming performance)
Friday, November 29, Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery, 7 p.m.: Things will be “business as usual” in the weekly Other Dimensions in Sound series. Once again, reed player David Boyce will be both performer and host. He will join Nora Free and Francis Wong in a saxophone trio. For those that do not yet know, the venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
Sunday, December 1, Center for New Music (C4NM), 7:30 p.m.: The title of the program will be An Evening of Electro-Acoustic Improvisation. Phillip Greenlief and Scott Amendola have been working as a free improvising duo for over 30 years. On this occasion the improvising will be by a trio, with Thomas Dimuzio as the third participant. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students. Tickets are available through an Eventbrite Web page. The address for the venue is 55 Taylor Street, about half a block north of the Golden Gate Theatre at the corner of Market Street and Golden Gate Avenue.
