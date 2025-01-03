SFS in February: All the Options in Davies

Last year concluded with an update on the plans for pianist Yuja Wang’s visit to Davies Symphony Hall next month. Now it is time for a more thorough review of the diversity of performances that will be taking place in Davies during the month of February. These include the San Francisco Symphony (SFS) Orchestral Series Concerts, the Great Performers Series, the first Shenson Spotlight recital, and the annual Lunar New Year concert. For the convenience of those trying to plan their activities for the month, these events will be presented in chronological order.
Thursday, February 6, and Friday, February 7, 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m.: Paavo Järvi will conduct the first Orchestral Series Concert of the month. Pianist Kirill Gerstein will be the guest soloist in a performance of Dmitri Shostakovich’s Opus 102 (second) piano concerto in F major. This will be the only selection prior to intermission. The second half will be devoted entirely to Gustav Mahler’s seventh symphony in five movements. This has sometimes been called (not by Mahler) the Song of the Night because the second and fourth movements carry the title “Nachtmusik.”
Saturday, February 8, 5 p.m.: Francesco Lecce-Chong will conduct the annual Lunar New Year concert. The program will include the second pipa concerto by Zhao Jiping with soloist Wu Man and cellist Amos Yang as soloist for the concerto entitled “The Butterfly Lovers,” composed jointly by Chen Gang and He Zhanhao. There will also be a world premiere performance of a new work by Shuying Li, composed on an SFS commission.
Sunday, February 9, 7:30 p.m.: The next Great Performers Series program will be a solo piano recital by Seong-Jin Cho in which he will perform the complete solo piano works of Maurice Ravel.
Thursday, February 13, Friday, February 14, and Saturday, February 15, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 16, 2 p.m.: This will be the updated program for Yuja Wang’s appearance as soloist with SFS conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen.
The private mausoleum built for the tomb of Fritz Kreisler in Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx borough of New York City
Wednesday, February 19, 7:30 p.m.: This season’s Shenson Spotlight Series will begin with a recital by violinist Tessa Lark. Her program will include two works composed by virtuoso violinist Fritz Kreisler, the “Chanson Louis XIII et Pavane,” composed in the style of Louis Couperin (and falsely attributed to him), and “Syncopation.” She will couple these with a pair of her own compositions, “Ysaÿe Shuffle” and “Jig and Pop.” The former will be played immediately after her performance of Eugéne Ysaÿe’s Opus 27, Number 4, the fourth (composed in the key of E minor) in a series of solo six violin sonatas, each dedicated to a different violinist, Kreisler being the one for whom this sonata was written. The program will begin with a selection familiar to many violinists, Béla Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances suite. The final selection will be John Corigliano’s sonata for violin and piano.
Friday, February 21, and Saturday February 22, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, February 23, 2 p.m.: Pianist Daniil Trifonov will return to Davies as soloist in a performance of Sergei Prokofiev’s Opus 16 (second) piano concerto in G minor. The “overture” for the program will be the world premiere performance of “Strange Beasts,” composed by Xavier Muzik on an SFS commission. The second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Igor Stravinsky’s score for the ballet “The Rite of Spring.” Salonen will again be the conductor.
Wednesday, February 26, 7:30 p.m.: The next Great Performers Series concert was announced on this site at the end of last year. This is the program in which students of the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) will give a side-by-side performance with the musicians of the Academy of St Martin in the Fields (AMSF). The conductor will be Joshua Bell, who will begin the program with Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1043 concerto for two violins in D minor, taking one of the solo parts with SFCM violin student Fiona Cunninghame-Murray taking the other. As was already announced, ASMF will begin the program with Joseph Haydn’s Hoboken I/29 symphony in E major and conclude with Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Opus 35 symphonic suite Scheherazade.
Friday, February 28, 7:30 p.m.: Robin Ticciati will conduct the final SFS program of the month. This will be a concerto-symphony program. Pianist Francesco Piemontesi will make his Orchestral Series Debut as soloist in a performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 16, his fourth piano concerto in the key of G major. The intermission will be followed by Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Opus 27, his second symphony in E minor. Since this is a subscription concert, there will also be performances at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 2.
No comments:
Post a Comment