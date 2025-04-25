Choices for May 2–4, 2025

Once again, the first weekend of next month will be a busy one. However, because we are now approaching the end of the season, there will not be any “projections into the future” for any of the offerings, as there has been in the past (such as last month). As usual, both the events and their venues will be diverse. Also, as in the past, readers will benefit from having a scrolling facility for making their selections among what follows.
Friday, May 2, 1 p.m., Cadillac Hotel: Only yesterday I posted news of a Concerts at the Cadillac offering that will take place half an hour in the future of the time at which I am writing this (which happens to be 12:30 p.m.)! Fortunately, the next of these events will take place a bit further in the future, one week from today. Lady Bianca accompanies her vocal work at the piano and has earned the title “Queen of the Blues and Gospel.” (No, I do not know who bestowed that title on her!) The Handsome Man Trio will provide backup, but identifying the performers in this trio has been as fruitless as finding the names of the members of The Handsome Man Jazz Band!
As most readers probably know by now, the Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street in the San Francisco Civic Center. The lobby features the Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano, which will be Blanca’s instrument. It is a meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand, whose original soundboard is still intact. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
Saturday, May 3, 2 p.m., Presidio Theatre: The New Century Chamber Orchestra will conclude their season with a program entitled simply DANCE! The program will be based on tracks from the album with the same title. There will be selections from both ballet (the “White Swan” pas de deux from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s score for Swan Lake) and comic opera (the “Galop infernal,” better known as “can-can” from Orpheus in the Underworld by Jacques Offenbach). The program will begin with selections from the three Water Music suites composed by George Frideric Handel: HWV 348 in F major, HWV 349 in D major, and HWV 350 in G major. Raucous Offenbach will be followed by the “Five ‘Deutsche Tänze’ with Coda and seven Trios,” D. 89, originally composed for string quartet. The program will conclude with Camille Saint-Saëns Opus 40, the symphonic poem given the title “Danse macabre.” The Presidio Theatre is located in the Presidio (as might be expected) at 99 Moraga Avenue. Tickets may be purchased through a Groupmuse Web page for $20, with a discounted rate of $10 for Supermusers.
Saturday, May 3, 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 4, 4 p.m., Calvary Presbyterian Church: While other series are drawing to their respective conclusions, the San Francisco Choral Society will open its 2025 season with two performances of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 232 setting of the Mass text in the key of B minor. They will be joined by the Orchestra of Cantata Collective and five vocal soloists: soprano Michele Kennedy, mezzos Heidi Waterman and Shauna Fallihee, tenor Michael Jankosky, and bass-baritone Wilford Kelly. Ticket prices are $40, $49, and $60. City Box Office has created separate pages for Saturday and Sunday, each showing where seats are still available at what prices.
Saturday, May 3, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: The Guitar Series presented jointly by San Francisco Performances and the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will conclude with a solo performance by guitarist Manuel Barrueco. He has prepared his own transcriptions of music by Bach (the BWV 1007 solo cello suite) and Astor Piazzolla (two of his “Tango-Étude” compositions in the keys of C major and A minor, respectively). The Bach selection will be followed by Manuel Ponce’s “Sonata clásica,” composed in 1928 as an homage to the nineteenth-century guitarist Fernando Sor. Heitor Villa-Lobos will be the only composer represented by two works: his first “Chôros” composition, given the title “Chôro tipico,” and the first of the five 1940 set of preludes, entitled “Melodia lírica.”
Ticket prices are $75 (premium Orchestra and front and center Dress Circle), $65 (remainder of Orchestra, all Side Boxes, and center rear Dress Circle), and $55 (remaining Dress Circle and Balcony). As always, they may be purchased through an SFP secure Web page. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is the main entrance to the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, located on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. The venue is excellent for public transportation, since that corner has Muni bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel.
Saturday, May 3, 8 p.m., Old First Presbyterian Church: The San Francisco Composers Chamber Orchestra will present a program of premiere works by Bay Area composers. The composers and their respective works are listed in alphabetical order as follows:
- Harry Bernstein – March of Destiny
- John G. Bilotta – Scattering Poems
- James W. Cook – Zamenhof Counterpoint
- Michael Orlinsky – The Highwayman
- Lisa Scola Prosek – Waterfall
- Yifan Shao – title not yet announced
Admission will be $25, but a sliding scale is available. All purchases will be made at the door, and cash is preferred. The church is located at 1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue. Those wishing further information are invited to call 650-667-0160.
Max Ary with Alexa Anderson in the title role of La Flora (photograph by Valentina Sadiul, courtesy of Ars Minerva)
Sunday, May 4, 1 p.m., Roxie Theater: Most readers know that this is a movie house. It will host the screening of the 2024 production of the opera La Flora, presented by Ars Minerva. The performance was staged by Céline Ricci, and the orchestra was conducted by Matthew Dirst. Ricci has made it her mission to revive operas from the distant past, and this was composed in 1681 by Antonio Sartorio and Marc Antonio Ziani. The venue is located at 3117 16th Street, just west of the intersection with Mission Street. General admission will be $15. However, there are a variety of options; and a Web page has been created for all the different purchase options.
Sunday, May 4, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union: The next SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series program hosted by Outsound Presents will be a two-set evening. One set will be taken by the duo B. ensemble, whose members are Lisa Mezzacappa on acoustic bass and drummer Jason Levis. Pianist Brett Carson will give a solo performance in the other set. As usual, the performance will take place at the Musicians Union, located in SoMa at 116 9th Street. Admission will be by donation with a sliding scale between $10 and $25.
