SFS in June: All the Options in Davies

Next month Davies Symphony Hall will see the conclusion of this season’s San Francisco Symphony (SFS) Orchestral Series Concerts, which will include the already-reported final programs to be conducted by Music Director Esa-Pekka Salonen. June will also see the final performances in the Great Performers Series, the Shenson Spotlight Series, and the Chamber Series. Once again, in the spirit of facilitating planning, the events will be presented in chronological order. As usual, each of the dates will be provided with a hyperlink to facilitate ticket purchases. Tickets may also be purchased at the Box Office, which is at the entrance on the south side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
Sunday, June 1, 7:30 p.m.: The final Great Performers recital will see the return of cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason. A little less than a year ago, he made his Orchestral Series debut playing the first of Dmitri Shostakovich’s two cello concertos (Opus 107) with Salonen conducting SFS. He will be accompanied at the piano by his sister Isata. The first half of the program will present “first” duo sonatas by Felix Mendelssohn (Opus 45 in B-flat major) and Gabriel Fauré (Opus 109 in D minor). The program will conclude with Francis Poulenc’s only cello sonata. This will be preceded by “Tor Mordôn” by Natalie Klouda.
Tuesday, June 4, 7:30 p.m.: The Shenson series will conclude with a solo double bass performance by Xavier Foley. He will perform nine of his own compositions. He will also include his interpretation of Johann Sebastian Bach’s BWV 1011 (fifth) suite in C minor, originally written for solo cello.
Friday, June 6, and Saturday, June 7, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 8, 2 p.m.: As previously reported, this will be Salonen’s penultimate performance as SFS Music Director.
Thursday, June 12, Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14, 7:30 p.m.: Salonen will conclude his tenure with Gustav Mahler’s second symphony, given the title “Resurrection,” performing with the SFS Chorus, under the direction of Jenny Wong, joined by two vocalists Heidi Stober (soprano) and Sasha Cooke (mezzo).
Sunday, June 15, 2 p.m.: The composition that will conclude this season’s Chamber Series will probably be the most familiar work on the program, Johannes Brahms’ Opus 67 (third) quartet in B-flat major. This will be complemented at the end of the first half by another quartet. However, Anton Arensky’s Opus 35 (second) quartet was scored for violin, viola, and two cellos! Each of these quartets will be preceded by a much more recent composition. Caroline Shaw’s “Entr’acte” will “introduce” the Arensky quartet; and the intermission will be followed by Aleksey Igudesman’s Latin Suite, scored for two violas.
Friday, June 20, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, June 22, 2 p.m.: The final program of the season to incorporate the SFS Chorus, directed by Jenny Wong, will be framed by two familiar works of sacred music. It will begin with Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 618, the “Ave verum corpus;” and the second half of the program will be devoted entirely to Giuseppe Verdi’s setting of the Latin Requiem text. These pieces will “frame” three compositions by Gordon Getty, the world premiere of “St. Christopher,” the concert premiere of the intermezzo from his Goodbye, Mr. Chips opera, and the first SFS performances of “The Old Man in the Snow.”
from the San Francisco Public Library Web page for Make Music Day
Saturday, June 21, 3 p.m., Main Library: This is a special event, which will be presented by two SFS musicians, Assistant Principal Cello Amos Yang (holding the Urbanek Chair) and Charles Chandler on bass. They will celebrate Make Music Day with a visit to the main branch of the San Francisco Public Library. The performance will take place in the Atrium of the building; and, as will probably be expected, there will be no charge for admission. The library building is located at 100 Larkin Street at the northeast corner of Grove Street.
