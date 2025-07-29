Center for New Music: August, 2025

As was the case this month, next month there will again only two performances at the Center for New Music. This time, however, one of them will be the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the below dates is hyperlinked to an event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Saturday, August 2, 7 p.m.: The program will present music recorded pm The Garrote label. There will be three solo sets, performed, respectively, by bassoonist Gabi Vanek (who also plays contrabassoon), vocalist Aurielle Zeitler (who performs under the name Ghost Marrow, abetted by synthesizer), and electric guitarist Mat Ball. There will also be a final set in which the three musicians will collaborate. Between the sets, Joshua Ford, found of the label, will serve as DJ, playing tracks from the album Flagellant Songs. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
Poster design for this month’s pancake event (from its Web page)
Saturday, August 9, noon: This month’s G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S will be the usual opportunity to listen to “bleeding edge” music. As was the case last month, there will be five sets. This time all of the names will have “bleeding edge” eccentricities as follows:
- Xome (Sac)
- Article Collection
- Fognozzle
- Mystic Commandos
- Wilderman
Also as was the case last month, general admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for C4NM members and students.
