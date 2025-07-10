Center for New Music: July, 2025

This month at the Center for New Music (C4NM) will be as quiet as last month was. Once again, there will be only two performances in addition to the monthly G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S; but this time both of them will follow the pancake event. As most readers probably know by now, the venue is located at 55 Taylor Street, half a block north of the Golden Gate Theater, which is where Golden Gate Avenue meets Market Street. Each of the below dates is hyperlinked to an event page through which tickets may be purchased as follows:
Saturday, July 19, noon: This month’s G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S will be the usual opportunity to listen to “bleeding edge” music. There will be five sets, two of which sport the eccentricities of “bleeding edge” names:
- Jay Howard (visiting from Los Angeles)
- Fletcher Pratt
- Sharkiface
- Sissisters
- Tomaka Conner
General admission will be $10 with a $6 rate for C4NM members and students.
Saturday, July 26, 7:30 p.m.: Eric Theise will give a solo performance of A Synesthete’s Atlas. The program consists of a series of “cartographic improvisations.” That this means is that Theise uses projected, manipulated, digital maps in dialogue with composed and improvised soundtracks. Strobing effects may affect photosensitive viewers. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
Sunday, July 27, 2 p.m.: 6 x 3 will be a piano trio recital. The performers will be pianist Paul Dab, Michael Long on violin, and cellist Sung Choi. As the title suggests, the program will present works by six major Bay Area composers. Specifics have not yet been provided; but the contributing composers will be John Beeman, Alden Jenks, Carleton Macy, Alex Shapira, Greg Steinke, and Davide Verotta. General admission will again be $15 with a $10 rate for C4NM members and students.
No comments:
Post a Comment