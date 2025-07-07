Dave Scott Quartet: Latest July Chez Hanny Visit

Cover of Dave Scott’s quartet album Why Must It Be (from the Amazon.com Web page)
This month will see the return of the Dave Scott Quartet to Chez Hanny. Their last visit was almost exactly a year ago on July 14. Readers may recall that Scott leads on trumpet. The other members of the quartet have not changed from last year: pianist Leonard Thomson, David Ambrosio on bass, and drummer Mark Ferber.
By now regular readers “know the drill” for these house concerts hosted by Frank Hanny. The show will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 20. Hanny’s house is located at 1300 Silver Avenue, and the performance takes place in the downstairs rumpus room. Admission is now $25; and checks will be accepted, as well as cash. All of that money will go to the musicians. There will be two sets separated by a potluck break. As a result, all who plan to attend are encouraged to bring food and/or drink to share. Seating is first come, first served; and the doors will open at 3:30 p.m. Reservations are preferred and may be made by sending electronic mail to jazz@chezhanny.com.
No comments:
Post a Comment