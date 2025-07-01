James Moody Celebrates 80th Birthday

About a month and a half ago, Origin Arts released an anniversary album in celebration of jazz saxophonist James Moody. Moody is probably best known for “Moody's Mood for Love,” a highly elaborate (if not downright arcane) improvisation on the 1935 song “I’m in the Mood for Love.” To be fair, anyone that can hear the source material in Moody’s abundant approaches to variation deserves bonus points. That said, Moody is definitely one of the most imaginative improvisers in the jazz set; and his 80th birthday was celebrated this past March 26.
The celebration has included the recent release of a new album. Brevity was never Moody’s strongest suit. This is more than evident in the full title of the release: James Moody - 80 Years Young: Live at the Blue Note. Needless to say, the title says it all. There is a total of ten tracks, the last four of which carry the “bonus” label. Presumably, his audience at the Blue Note would not led him go without four encores.
Moody’s performances involves not only saxophone but also flute and vocals. (Some of those vocals flirt with standup comedy.) His accompaniment includes piano work shared between David Hazeltine and Cedar Walton. The front line consists of trumpeter Jon Faddis, Paquito D’Rivera alternating between clarinet and alto saxophone, trombonist Slide Hampton, and Randy Brecker on trumpet. This is a turnout that was highly befitting of an 80th birthday.
I first came to know Moody through “Moody’s Mood for Love.” As a result, I do my best to see if what he is doing these days is up to when I encountered when listening to him in college. I am only a bit younger than Moody, meaning that, over the course of my listening experiences, he is the closest to a contemporary of those that continue to maintain my attention.
