LIEDER ALIVE!’s 2025/26 Liederabend Series

Mosaic of this season’s LIEDER ALIVE! performers: Kindra Scharich, Jeffrey LaDeur, John Parr, Peter Grünberg, Esther Rayo and Alina Alchuk (from the LIEDER ALIVE! home page)
LIEDER ALIVE! now has a Web page that provides the dates for its fourteenth annual Liederabend Series, which will run from September of 2025 through April of 2026. There will be three recitals, all taking place on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m. As in the past all performances will take place as part of the Old First Concerts (O1C) series at Old First Presbyterian Church (1751 Sacramento Street on the southeast corner of Van Ness Avenue). Hyperlinks for purchasing tickets will become available as they appear on O1C Web pages, which tend to get created about one or two months in advance. In all likelihood there will also be hyperlinks for live streams of the performances. Specific dates are as follows:
September 14: The season will begin with a memorial program for director Michael Cavanagh, who died on March 13, 2024. Here in San Francisco, he is probably best known for directing the “trilogy” treatment of the three operas by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart based on libretti by Lorenzo da Ponte for San Francisco Opera during the 2021–22 season. Pianists Peter Grünberg and John Parr will perform works by Mozart as well as several of his best-known successors: Franz Schubert, Felix Mendelssohn, Johannes Brahms, and Richard Strauss.
January 25: Mezzo Kindra Scharich will return with Jeffrey LaDeur as her accompanist, performing more Brahms along with songs by Robert Schumann.
April 19: Grünberg will return to accompany soprano Alina Alchuk in a program devoted entirely to the music of Frédéric Chopin.
No comments:
Post a Comment