Opera Parallèle Announces 2025–26 Season

Plans for the sixteenth anniversary season of Opera Parallèle (OP) are now in place. As in the past, there will be three productions; but, for this coming season, only two of them will be performed in San Francisco. (The performance of Philip Glass’s operatic adaptation of the Jean Cocteau movie La Belle at la Bête was presented here in the spring of 2022, when it was the final production in the trilogy of Glass operas based on Cocteau films. In the coming season it will be revived at the University of California in Berkeley as a Cal Performances production.) As of this writing, few details have been released. Nevertheless, it seems important to let readers know what the operas are, as well as where and when they will be performed.
Poster design for Hello, Star (from the Web page from the coming OP season)
The first offering will be the latest Hands-On-Opera production. Hello, Star was composed by Carla Lucero on an OP commission. The libretto by Jarrod Lee is based on a book by local author Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic. It celebrates curiosity and the contributions of black women to science. It will be approximately 50 minutes in duration and will be presented in collaboration with the University of San Francisco Chorus. Performances will be on October 25 and 26 at the Creativity Theater in the Children’s Museum at Yerba Buena Gardens. Ticket prices will be from $10 to $50.
The spring production will be Doubt. Douglas Cuomo composed the opera with a libretto based on the play of the same name by John Patrick Shanley. Shanley himself prepared the libretto. The duration will be about 100 minutes without intermission. Performances will be on May 29, 30, and 31 at the Presidio Theatre. Ticket prices start at $66.
OP has created a season summary Web page. That Web page provides no information about tickets for Hello, Star, suggesting that it will be open for attendance for those that show up at the Museum. The Presidio Theatre has created its own Web page for purchasing tickets to each of the three performance of Doubt.
